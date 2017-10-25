Blackberries available for picking at Buffalo Creek Berry Farm in Mustang

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Offering fresh, sweet treats, Mustang’s own Buffalo Creek Berry Farm still has blackberries available for picking.

Mustang native, Bobby Sloan, has been hard at work creating a diverse pick-your-own experience at Buffalo Creek Berry Farm for the residents of Mustang, introducing Prime-Ark® Traveler Thornless, Primocane-Fruiting Blackberries to his farm that last throughout the fall.

“These just got released by the University of Arkansas,” said Sloan. “They are like any other blackberries on the market. They will put on until the first freeze.”

Anyone is welcome to visit Buffalo Creek Berry Farm, located at 9211 Sloan Rd., to pick their own selection of blackberries while weather permits, or Sloan has freshly picked frozen blackberries available for purchase. Those interested in either can call Sloan at 405-412-4515 to schedule a pick time.

“Families can come out, pick what they want to and pay by the pound,” said Sloan.

Spring Strawberries

Sloan’s passion for producing the best crop available to Mustang residents has expanded to another new adventure of planting thousands of strawberries.

“They are in the ground and they are going good,” said Sloan. “They should be ready by March.”

Sloan said his farm, along with Rejoice Farms and Agape House Berry Farm of Mustang, are introducing a large amount of strawberries to the area, hoping to put Mustang on the map as a place known for local berries.

This past year, Sloan has been able to triple his strawberry count with 5,000 currently in the ground.

“We’ll be praying for rain and cool weather,” said Sloan.

Once the strawberries are ready in the springtime, Sloan will open his farm, once again, for people to pick their own.

“I’m really excited about these strawberries this year,” said Sloan.

Hoop Houses

Sloan’s other adventure has been installing hoop houses, or high tunnels, on his farm expanding the availabilities of crop his farm can offer Mustang.

Hoop houses are greenhouse-like structures over bare ground that Sloan uses to have his crops ready by early market.

“I love them. They are great to have. You can start planting in February and it extends your season dramatically,” said Sloan.

This is Sloan’s first year growing in a hoop house, calling it a learning experience.

“I’m still learning what works and what doesn’t work for this area and this environment,” said Sloan. “Once I get everything figured out, then I’ll be able to provide people this time of year with squash, zucchini, cucumbers and tomatoes.”

Love for Farming

Buffalo Creek Berry Farm is ever-growing with an abundance of fresh okra, tomatoes, potatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, peppers, onions, garlic and green beans when in season. This is all due to Sloan’s love for farming and providing the community of Mustang with the best fruit and vegetable selection.

“I want to be an all-around farmer,” said Sloan. “I want to provide what the customers want.”

For more information on Buffalo Creek Berry Farm, visit www.facebook.com/BobSloanjr/.