Freshman kicker performs for University of Kansas

Choctaw’s Liam Jones is performing is a expected at the Division I level.

While the University of Kansas Jayhawks are struggling at 1-6, the former Yellowjacket with the golden leg is doing his part.

The kickoff specialist has kicked off 29 times for a total of 1,730 yards and 12 touch backs as of the conclusion of the Oct. 21 Contest with TCU.

In week one KU defeated Southern Missouri, 38-17. The freshman’s collegiate debut resulted in seven kickoffs for 426 yards and four TBs.

In week two the Jayhawks scored 27 points on Central Michigan allowing Jones six kickoff opportunities that were good for 372 yards and three TBs.

Ohio defeated Kansas 42-30 in week three, and Jones kicked three times totaling 115 yards.

Week four Jones’ stats were identical to week two plus two yards as KU scored 34 on West Virginia. Against Texas Tech he kicked five times for 316 yards and a TB.

The last two weeks have resulted in shutout losses for the Jayhawks, and as a result Jones has only kicked once per game. A 62-yarder and a 65-yard kickoff good for the TB.

A 2017 graduate, Jones finished his career at Choctaw High School with 174 points.

He led the Jackets in scoring both his junior and senior seasons, and regularly provided prime field position with most kickoffs going through the end zone.

He earned All-State Honorable Mention honors in 2016 under head coach Todd Dilbeck, was presented the Burlsworth Award for outstanding character and sportsmanship, and contributed to a trio of Class 6A-II Football Academic State Championship distinctions.

He also lettered in soccer, participated in CHS student council and the student leadership team, was a member of the A-B honor roll and the National Honor Society.

He’s the son of Adam and Kamie Jones, and has four siblings Havyn, Gavyn, Sophie and Allie.

Oct. 28 Jones and the rest of the KU squad will be looking for a much needed win against rival Kansas State.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas and the game is scheduled to be televised on FS1.