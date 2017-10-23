Carl Albert boys run to regional crown

Midwest City’s Bailey and Carl Albert’s Schoelen qualify for state

By John Martin

Staff Writer

The Carl Albert Titans cross country squad swept to the championship trophy at the OSSAA Class 5A regional qualifying meet at Broken Arrow Saturday to set up a showdown with rivals Guymon and Piedmont at the State Meet at Edmond Santa Fe this Saturday.

The Titans, led by top 10 finishes from seniors Camden Shaw and Matt Moler, tallied a low score of 63 to take first at Broken Arrow, comfortably ahead of runner-up Santa Fe South with 77 and Tulsa Kelley with 81.

Meanwhile Guymon won the West regional at Norman with a score of 49, surprisingly 10 points better than Carl Albert’s Suburban Conference foe Piedmont and well ahead of third place McGuinness.

Shaw finished the 5K course at Broken Arrow in 17.16, close behind gold medal winner Joshua Dick of Tahlequah, who won the race in 17.06. Moler was in fourth place with a time of 17.36.

Jacob Dodson was No. 12 in 18.12 followed by Eric Aguilar in 18.28 and Jacob Larsen on 18.48. Displacers Hunter Mead and Ross Othier along with Larsen will return for the Titans. The top four runners are seniors.

THE LADY TITANS, with no juniors or seniors in their lineup, finished in a dead heat with seventh place Tahlequah in the team scoring with 86 points each. Tahlequah won the tie and the final spot in the state meet based on the No. 6 runner.

While the Lady Titans narrowly missed a state berth, freshman Riley Schoelen qualified as an individual. The freshman standout finished the race in 21.21, good for eighth place in the overall standings. Other Lady Titans on the squad included sophomore Mallory Pursell (24.14), freshman Allie Capps (24.21), freshman Kayla Hardy (24.41) and sophomore Rachel Hardy (24.52).

Both displacers, Madison Barron and Josie Wiley, are sophomores.

KENYA BAILEY of Midwest City placed second in the 6A regional qualifying at Norman to set up an interesting battle at the 6A State Meet, also set for this Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.

Sophie Magg of Norman won the West regional with a time of 19.27, a step ahead of Bailey in second place in 19.37. Emma Downing of Mustang was third in 19.40. Meanwhile, the East regional in Broken Arrow produced the two best qualifying times with Riley Rigdon of Bartlesville (18.36) and Elysia Burgos of Deer Creek (18.58). Aubrey Byers of Deer Creek was third in 19.29 and Ally Ryan of Jenks was fourth in 18:40 which would leave Bailey in the No. 4 spot going to state.

Also running for the Lady Bombers were Jayln Long (24.22), Katie Kettler (25.06) and Trinity Mitchell (29.18).

Aiden Thompson was the No. 1 for the Midwest City boys squad which also included Michael Mitchell, Wiley Warner, Michael Buntin and Marcus Simmons with Ethan Mattiere the displacer.