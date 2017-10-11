American Pickers looking for collectors in the area

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Do you or anyone you know have unique relics or antique collections with interesting stories behind them? If so, History Channel’s American Pickers wants to know.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and the American Pickers team are set to film in Oklahoma mid-October and November, and they are looking for leads in the area.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores “the fascinating world of antique ‘picking,’” according to Cineflix USA.

“The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” according to Cineflix USA.

Traveling throughout Oklahoma, Wolfe and Fritz are looking to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, as well as meet people with “remarkable and exceptional” items along the way.

“The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” according to Cineflix USA.

If you know of someone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the duo can spend the better part of the day looking through, then send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

Items the duo are looking for include:

• Motor scooters (Vespas, Lambretta, Cushman, etc.)

• Old advertising signage

• Bicycles (Pre-60’s to turn-of-the-century).

• Old toys

• Pre 50’s vending machines

• Pinball and slot machines

• Old movie posters and vintage movie memorabilia

• Early Boy Scout items

• Taxidermy

• Vintage concert posters and T-shirts

• Sports memorabilia

• Old rodeo items

• Vintage police officer and firefighter collectibles

• Civil War antiques

• Vintage gas pumps

• Pre 70’s old neon signs

• Unique woodcarvings

No retail shops or flea markets will be considered. The team is also not looking for farming, agriculture items, tools, glassware, appliances, tractors, stoves or country primitives.

For more information, visit the show’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GotAPick/.