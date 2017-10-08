Bombers down Choctaw, 27-3

After jumping to an early lead Friday, Choctaw High School struggled as visiting Midwest City came back strong to claim a 27-3 win at Bill Jensen Field.

Some offensive misfires combined with an aggressive MWC defense prevented a Choctaw team that was averaging over 27 points a game from getting much done.

The Bomber defense was able to hold the Yellowjackets to just 171 yards including several scoreless trips deep into the redzone.

Midwest City’s Juwan Walker snagged a pick-6 from 39 yards out that put the Bombers up by 10 going into halftime (13-3). Walker also caught a total of four passes on the night good for 47 yards and a touchdown.

MWC quarterback Preston Colbert finished the night with 136 total yards including three TDs.

Choctaw QB Hudson Woods went 7-for-10 as he passed for 63 yards and rushed for another 43 before going out with an injury.

Outside linebacker Cole Smith stepped up to fill the vacant QB spot, but the hard-hitting Midwest City defense didn’t allow him much opportunity.

“It’s hard when you’re down to a third-string quarterback,” said CHS head coach Jake Corbin. “You can’t make mistakes against these guys, and we did. You can’t have turnovers on these guys, and we did.”

Tae Gibbs rushed for 81 yards, Jaryn Curry ran for 42, while Blake Muse and Curtis Nealy combined for eight.

Ethan Crews led receiving with 29 yards, Curry followed with 26, Zane Coleman had a 6-yard catch and Raymond Navarro added a reception good for two yards.

“I’m really proud of our kids effort. Anytime you’re down that low on kids it makes it tough to put together an offense, but I’m proud of how they continued to battle. It definitely hinders your point production,” said Corbin. “Our defense played lights out as usual. I’m proud of our kids, and our game plan and feel we just had some bad breaks. Right now we’re just focused on getting healthy and getting a win.”

Choctaw’s defense proved as effective as usual holding the MWC offense, which was averaging 39 points a game, to just 13 points in the first half and then two more TDs in the final 24 minutes.

Deysean Moore led CHS with eight tackles, Gibbs had six, Steven Templeton had four, while Gabe Johnson and Christian Dix each had three tackles.

Collin Armstrong had three kickoff returns which averaged eight yards, and Nealy had two returns for an average of 10 yards.

Crews punted four times with an average of 31 yards. Caleb Simmons had a 55-yard kickoff, and Jacob Dunning kicked off a 30-yarder.

Dunning provided Choctaw’s only score of the night with a 28-yard field goal that put the Jackets ahead 3-0 early in the first quarter.

No. 2-ranked Midwest City improved to 3-0 in district and 5-1 overall, while the No. 7-ranked Jackets dropped to 1-2 in district play and 4-2 overall.

Oct. 12 Choctaw travels to Stillwater (5-1, 2-1). The Pioneers are coming off their first loss of the year which was a 43-29 district contest with Lawton.