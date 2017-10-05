Wizard World Comic Con coming to OKC

Colorful characters from around the state are set to converge on downtown Oklahoma City this October as the metro hosts its first Wizard World Comic Convention.

Costumed heroes, comic books, celebrity guests and much more can be expected at Oklahoma City’s inaugural Wizard World event, which is slated for Oct. 27-29 at the Cox Convention Center.

While new to OKC, Wizard World has previously hosted three successful events in Tulsa dating back to 2014.

Wizard World, Inc. is known for putting on top-tier events around the country that celebrate the best in pop culture, and the OKC show is the 13th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar.

The OKC event follows successful 2017 shows in major U.S. cities like Portland, Orlando, Chicago and Nashville.

“We have been working diligently to put together a schedule which will allow fans from across the country to enjoy the world-class celebration of pop culture and fandom that every Wizard World Comic Con show provides,” explained Wizard World President and CEO John Maatta, in a news release.

Thousands are expected to join in on the fun, and those guests can expect three days of non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q & A sessions with celebrities and much more.

Wizard World Oklahoma City show hours will be Friday, Oct. 27, 4 – 9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cosplay is encouraged, and the the famed Wizard World Costume Contest is slated for Saturday evening.

Children 10 and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

The star-studded list of celebrities has been announced for the upcoming pop culture extravaganza including The Undertaker (WWE Wrestler), Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Van Helsing), Val Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun), Jewel Staite (“Firefly,” “Stargate: Atlantis”), the Clerks and Mallrats duo of Jason Mewes and Brian O’Halloran, Ray Park (Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, X-Men) and the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” foursome of James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Nicholas Brendon and Emma Caulfield.

To purchase tickets or more information visit wizardworld.com/comiccon/oklahoma-city