Mid-Del School Bond Election: Stadium upgrades on the horizon

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Friday night lights could shine a little brighter in the Mid-Del School District.

All three high school football stadiums would receive major renovations under a $130.6 million bond proposal set to get before voters on Oct. 10.

The three projects would improve seating, restrooms, locker rooms, concession stands and playing surfaces at the stadiums. The improvements are estimated about $15.9 million.

Midwest City’s Rose Field would be overhauled in the proposal with new home and visitor bleachers, locker rooms, restrooms and concession stand. The new bleachers would reduce the seating capacity at the stadium, while allowing for future expansion. District officials hope to upgrade the current press box, but say it may need to be replaced.

Del City’s Robert Kalsu Stadium would also see major changes. The stadium would receive new bleachers, restrooms, concessions stand, as well as separate ramps for the band and locker room. The exterior of the locker rooms would also be remodeled with brick front and wainscot sides. The project also includes upgrades to the existing press box.

Both the Midwest City and Del City projects would include additional space to expand the running track in the future.

Carl Albert’s Jim Harris Stadium will be expanded under the bond proposal. Additional seating would be added to the home side of the stadium. The stadium would also receive a new restroom/concessions building on the home side and renovation of the current restrooms/concession stand on the visitor side. The project also includes new fencing on the home side, upgrades to the press box and additional paving.

All three stadiums would also receive surface updates.