Mid-Del School Bond Election: School district targets projects both big and small

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

A proposed $130.6 million bond issue is largely comprised of several construction projects for the Mid-Del School District.

But not all of the projects are large.

About 10 percent of the funds would be used for HVAC systems for all of the gymnasiums and field houses, new roofing, flooring, lighting and other district-wide improvements.

The bond proposal includes about $4 million to replace the HVAC systems at the high school field house and install air-conditioning in the middle school and elementary school gyms. Superintendent Rick Cobb said air-conditioning for the gyms was the overwhelmingly top request among faculty when planning the bond proposal.

About $3.3 million would be included for roofing across the district. Mike Bryan, executive director of operations, said the district has replaced portions of roofs over the years, but the additional funding would help address many current needs and save money on other maintenance issues.

“The roofing can save in several areas because anytime water is leaking in, it can create mold, damage electrical systems, impact walls and floors,” Bryan said.

Bryan said the bond issue would also provide funding for new lighting, flooring and paving at various locations, primarily common areas such as gymnasiums and cafeterias.

The child nutrition department would receive about $150,000 for new kitchen equipment.

Voters will decided on the $130.6 million bond proposals on Oct. 10. A bond issue needs 60 percent of the vote to pass.