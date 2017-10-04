MHS best and brightest honored

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

Mustang High School last week celebrated its “best and brightest” during a ceremony hosted by Principal Dr. Teresa Wilkerson.

Twenty-one students were on hand Sept. 27 for the school’s annual AP scholar award reception. The group is among 42 MHS students who earned honors because of their excellence on advanced placement – AP – examinations.

The College Board’s AP Program allows students to take college-level courses while still in high school, classes that allow them to earn college credit and/or advanced placement, which helps those who successfully take part in choosing colleges, earning scholarships and more, Wilkerson said.

Of the 42 scholars honored, 25 were from the Class of 2017, while 16 will graduate in 2018 and another is set for a 2019 graduation.

Six students – Megan Abraham, Sarah Eckert, Matthew Hampton, Ryan Lawson, Katie McCarthy and David Sargent – qualified for AP Scholar with Distinction by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

MHS had 11 AP Scholars with Honor this year, including those who graduated in May. Those students scored at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. They were: Elizabeth Cormack, Luke Denton, Virginia Grossinger, Maren Ivy, Jasmine Lamb, Pamela McInturff, Ellisa Moore, Tyler Schwemley, Benjamin Shropshire, Melinda Stewart and Maegan Wilson.

The school’s 24 students who earned the AP Scholar Award completed three or more of qualifying examinations with scores of 3 or higher. Those students were: Nichole Abraham, Victor Aguilar, Savannah E. Basco, Zachary Berry, Nathan Borseth, Tyler Bridges, Sheridan Carter, Emma Downing, Heidi A. Eckart, Sommer Elston, Marycruz Flores, Alyssa Guerrero, Sarah Hamel, Lauren Ketchum, Milly Krivanek, Andrew Neel, Aivi Nguyen, Katie Onkst, Korbyn Peebles, Andrea Reimer, Ian Roark, San Hy Khang, Neenu M. Thomas and Kadessa Upchurch.

On Sept. 27, Wilkerson also announced that two seniors – Andrew Neel and Luke Denton – were named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

“A certificate of Commendation from the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, is presented by the principal to these scholastically talented seniors,” the principal said. “About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise – commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.”