Midwest City’s Bailey continues impressive performances

By John Martin

Staff Writer

Midwest City Lady Bombers distance ace Kenya Bailey continued her string of superb performances in cross country competition Saturday with a fifth-place finish in the power-packed OK Runner Classic. hosted by Norman High School.

With a time of 21.01 for the 5K race, she was bested only by four of 6A’s top performers, Emma Downing of Mustang, Elora Jones of Mustang, Annabel White of Westmoore and Maddie Medina of Edmond North.

The Carl Albert Titans finished in the No. 10 spot, led as usual by their superb 1-2 punch of Camden Shaw and Matt Moler. Shaw was No. 40 in the talented field with a time of 18:08 while Moler was close behind at No. 44 in 18:15. Rounding out the Titans’ balanced scoring wee Eric Aguilar in 18:23, Hunter Mead in 18:29 and Jacob Larson in 19:02.

Displacers for the Titans were Jacob Dodson and Jackson Grove.

The Lady Titans finished 12th in the scoring and were lead once again by Riley Schoelen in 23:28 followed by Mallory Pursell in 24:10, Allie Capps in 24:32, Rachel Hardy in 25:00 and Josie Wiley in 25:34. Madison Barron and Kayla Hardy were displacers for the Lady Titans.

MIDWEST CITY BOMBERS were also in the field and Michael Mitchell took top honors for the MWC boys with a time of 19:52. Also scoring points for the Bombers were Wiley Warner, Marcus Simmons, Ethan Fogarty and Brady Ross. The MWC displacer was Aiden Foreman.

William Ward was the top performer for the Choctaw Yellowjackets. Ward’s time was 17:53, good for the No. 27 position. Also scoring points for the Jackets were Matthew Deguston, Maverick Phillips, Max Posada and Gavin Dunn.

Displacers were Cole Kilcrease and Carson Ross.

Uchenna Sanders posted a 23.58 time in the 5K field. The Lady Jackets also got points from Grace Thomas, Kassidy Brinlee, Hallie Crom and Allyson Moudy. Displacer was Hannah Walden.