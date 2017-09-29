Local man honored among top electricians

Guerrero named regional winner in Klein Tools’ Electrician of the Year contest

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

A Midwest City man has been named one of the top electricians in the country by Klein Tools.

Nathan Guerrero was recently selected as a regional winner in the company’s Electrician of the Year contest. Guerrero was selected among hundreds of applicants because of his outstanding professional achievement, commitment to safety excellence and community dedication.

“I know a lot of great electricians so it’s hard to imagine that I’m getting such an honor,” Guerrero said. “It’s an amazing feeling to be recognized by my trade and the communi

ty. I’m very humbled and blown away by this.”

Guerrero has been an electrician for about 17 years, working a variety of commercial, industrial and residential settings. He pursued the career at the recommendation of a neighbor, who worked as a union electrician. Shortly after graduating from Carl Albert High School, Guerroro started his apprenticeship.

Currently, Guerrero serves as the lead electrician for the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds which demands extreme versatility on a day-to-day basis. Guerrero and one other electrician oversee maintenance of the fairgrounds throughout the year, including the Oklahoma State Fair, which wrapped up last weekend.

Guerrero said he enjoys the challenges and satisfaction he finds every day as an electrician.

“I feel like I accomplish something every day. I like overcoming obstacles and working through problems,” he said.

Guerrero served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves including a deployment to Iraq in 2003. He was among the first troops deployed to the country as a member of the 478th Engineering Battalion. While serving overseas, Guerrero suffered hearing loss.

As a disabled veteran, Guerrero understands the struggles others encounter when returning home from duty. Because of this, he counsels other veterans and is able to refer them to resources that help ease the stresses of life.

“When I came back, I was one of the early Iraqi veterans and I didn’t know about a lot of benefits and services that were available,” Guerrero said. “I later got on as an electrician at Tinker Air Force Base and met a lot of veterans who helped me.”

Guerrero shared that knowledge and support with other veterans returning home.

“A lot of veterans suffer in silence with PTSD and way too many have killed themselves because they don’t know where to turn for help,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero also mentors parents of children suffering from epilepsy as Guerrero’s son suffers from this same affliction. He and his wife Ashley help other parents recognize symptoms, provide support and raise awareness about epilepsy.

It was that combination of community involvement and workplace excellence that helped Guerrero earn the award from Klein Tools.

“This is the fourth year that we’ve given this award. And it recognizes the top professionals who are dedicated to promoting safety on and off the job and dedicated to their community,” said Clare Furman of Klein Tools. “We want to celebrate well-rounded tradesmen.”

Each of the regional winners received a Klein Tools prize package and traveled to the company’s manufacturing headquarters in Mansfield, Texas. Klein Tools is a leading U.S. manufacturer that designs and manufactures premium-quality hand tools for the electrical industry.