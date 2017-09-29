Carl Albert trounces rival Jays

By Jared Price

Contributing Writer

GUTHRIE — The defending state champs, Carl Albert Titans are leaving no doubt that they are the team to beat in 5A this year. The Titans made a statement last Friday night takin

g down the Guthrie Bluejays, 55-10 in Guthrie.

Senior, Jaedon Pool said coach Mike Corley told his team to ‘leave no doubt’ in this game.

“We knew that they would be prepared because they had a bye week before our game meaning they had two straight weeks to prepare for our game,” Pool said. “Coach Corley preached to us all week to leave no doubt on the field and just to continue to do what has gotten us where we are.”

The Titans did just about everything right in the first half, soaring to a 27-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Freshmen quarterback Ben Harris led his offense to four straight touchdowns to begin the game.

The first came on the first drive for the Titans. After returning the kick near the red zone, Harris went up top to Oklahoma State commit, Jason Taylor and he did what he has been doing all year and soared above the defender to make the touchdown reception.

After a defensive stop, Harris handed it off to Dadrion Taylor and he did what has made him the leading rusher in the state and that is to break through the defense and leave the opposition in the rearview. Taylor took the handoff and zoomed 71 yards for the touchdown. This made the score 14-0, Titans.

Harris continued to rely on his teammates with the last name of Taylor throughout the first quarter as he found Dadrion over the middle from 15 yards out for the touchdown on the very next drive. Then to end the first quarter, and also to start the second Harris found Jason twice for touchdowns: one from 2 yards out and the other from 29 yards.

Dadrion ran for another touchdown: this one from 38 yards to make it 41-0. Then just when everyone thought the Titans were done for the half, Diego Richards intercepted a Guthrie pass and took it back for the score to take his Titans in to the locker room, ahead 48-0.

Many thought the Titans were on pass for a record breaking score in this game, but head Corley allowed his top notch guys to take a rest in the second half to prepare for a big stretch of games coming up for the Titans. The lone touchdown for the Titans in the second half was a fumble return for the score by Jayveion Traylor.

Pool said it would have been nice to maybe make a big statement with a large score in this game but they are looking a couple of weeks ahead to a big district game against Bishop McGuinness.

“As much as it would have been fun to continue to score over and over we know we have a big game coming up in a few weeks against McGuinness,” Pool said. “The first string defense and offense both sat the entire second half. It was nice to have a bit of a rest. We are looking forward to these next few weeks.”

Harris led all players in stats, throwing for 249 and four touchdowns. Dadrion Taylor ran for 122 and Jason Taylor had five receptions for 68 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans host Guymon this Friday night on homecoming night.