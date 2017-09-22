Titan cross country wins another championship

By John Martin

Staff Writer

The Carl Albert Titans cross country squad again showed great balance, winning its second championship in a row with the team championship at the ENDURO OKC Elite Meet at Bluff Creek Park last Saturday.

The Titans just missed having all five runners in the top 10, topped again by Camden Shaw, who took third place with a time of 18:17.04 over the very difficult 5K course. Right behind was Matt Moler, whose time was 18:39.04, good for fourth place.

In one of his best races of the year, Eric Aguilar claimed the No. 6 spot with a time of 18:53.36, followed by Jacob Dodson in No 9 with a time of 19:094.83. Hunter Mead was No.l1 with 19:26.67.

Displacers for the Titans were Jack Groves and Jacob Larson.

The Titan JV squad, led by Shevrin Gray, picked up 43 points for second place, just two points behind champion Yukon’s 41 points.

Gray sped to a 19:42.33 to claim the first place medal in the JV competition while Ross Othier was No. 3 in the race. Sebastian Bly was No. 9, Jacob Nolen No. 14 and Jarius Robinson No. 16 for the Carl Albert squad.

Displacers were Luke Bales and Zachary Box.

THE LADY TITANS placed fourth in the girls competition, led by Riley Schoelin who finished fifth in the competition with a time of 24:28.03. Mallory Pursell earned her best finish of the season with a No. 10 finish in 25:47.05 followed by Rachel Hardy in No. 15 in 26:20.12 and Josie Wiley in No. 16 with a time of 26:36.22 and Allie Capps in No. 20 with a finish of 26:57.83.

Displacers for the Lady Titans were Jayda Johnson and Bradey Davis.

KENYA BAILEY of Midwest City continued her string of impressive outings with a runnerup finish in the Farm Club Classic at Norman North on Saturday. Bailey’s time for the 5K course was 19:28, just a step behind winner Sophia Mogg of Norman, who logged a 19:16.

Katie Kettler and Jalyn Long also ran for the Lady Bombers.

Wiley Warner was the top runner for the MWC boys as he ran an 18.22, good for No. 36 in the Farm Club Classic. Brady Ross, who was also a displacer in the MWC Invitational last week, was second for the Bombers in 19.14 and Aiden Freeman third in 19:48. Also scoring points for the Bombers were Marcus Simmons and Trenton Ozvath. Michael Mitchell was the displacer.