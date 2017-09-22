Rabbit runs wild against Ardmore

Carl Albert running back racks up 341 yards and three TDS in 28-12 win

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Preparation is key when facing a team like Ardmore.

The Tigers have one of the most talented rosters in Class 5A and a triple option offense that confuses many opponents.

Carl Albert was ready for both last Friday night. Dadrion Taylor ran for 341 yards and three touchdowns and the Titan defense delivered several big stops in a 28-12 win at Noble Stadium.

Taylor proved his ability to outrun defenders on big plays and shoulder a heavy load. The junior carried the ball 30 times Friday night after rushing 34 times in the first two games combined.

“Dadrion did a great job running and our line did a great job blocking,” said coach Mike Corley.

The Titan defense held Ardmore to 260 yards and stole the momentum with a pair of key stops in the first half. Corley credited his team’s drive and hard work in practice.

“It’s hard to simulate what they (Ardmore) do and the speed they have in practice, but our scout team did a great job getting us looks in practice,” Corley said.

On the opening possession of the game, Ardmore marched down field and nearly scored on a goal line play. The Titans striped the ball and Diego Richards recovered it in the end zone for a touchback.

A few plays later, Taylor broke a 60-yard run to the end zone, putting the Titans up 7-0 with 8:40 in the first.

The Titans added to their lead with two more scores in the first half. Freshman Ben Harris hit Jaedon Pool on a fade route early in the second quarter. Taylor later scored from 6 yards out in the final minutes of the first half, making it a 21-6 score.

Ardmore tried to trim the deficit with one final score before the break. On the last play of the half, a Tigers ball carrier broke free and scampered towards the end zone, but was caught by safety Jason Taylor at the 3 yard line.

“Ardmore is a scary team, they pop a big run on you at any time like that,” Corley said. “That tackle by Jason Taylor was huge.”

Carl Albert’s lead grew to 28-6 in the third quarter as Dadrion Taylor ran for his third touchdown of the game. The junior scored from 17 yards out with 4:13 in the third.

Ardmore answered with a touchdown early in the fourth, but missed the two-point conversion for a 28-12 score.

The Titans held Ardmore scoreless the rest of the way and milked the clock with Dadrion Taylor.

Harris finished the game 6-of-10 passing for 66 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Richards led the team with three catches for 36 yards. Pool had two grabs for 17 yards and one touchdown.

Jacob Carlson was perfect on extra point attempts.

Carl Albert will open district play Friday with a trip to Guthrie. The rival Bluejays (1-2) routed Ponca City 48-0 on Sept. 8 for their first win of the season. The team was off last week.

The Titans beat Guthrie last year, 41-7, snapping a six-game losing streak.