Midwest City softball sweeps PCO Tournament

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Midwest City’s softball team turned in their best performance of the season last week as they won the Putnam City Tournament.

The Lady Bombers won all four games in the tournament, outscoring their opponents a combined 40-0. They posted wins over Anadarko, Del City, Putnam City JV and Luther.

Last Thursday, Lauren Bratcher and Alexx Barksdale combined for a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over Anadarko. Against Del City, Kyara Williams tripled and drove in three runs while Ashlynn Williams had a pair of doubles.

The Lady Bombers returned Saturday to earn a 12-0 win against Luther. Bratcher and River Wilds combined for the win in the circle. Ashlynn Williams led the way at the plate, hitting 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

In the final game, Midwest City rolled the Putnam City JV team 10-0. Bratcher and Wilds each pitched two innings in the win. Tiana Jeffries was 3-for-3 at the plate and Ashlynn Williams, Ashley Struble and Bratcher each drove in two runs.

The Midwest City girls couldn’t keep their winning streak alive this week as they dropped a home game with Westmoore. Struble drove in two runs but the Lady Bombers came up short 9-2.