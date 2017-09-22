Midwest City QB accounts for five touchdowns in win

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Midwest City quarterback Preston Colbert felt jitters before last Friday night’s 41-6 win over Del City.

A date with rival Eagles (1-2) in front of a packed house can do that.

And early success is the perfect cure.

Colbert’s nervous feelings subsided as he marched the Bombers to the end zone in their first two possessions.

On the first drive, Colbert hit Juwan Walker in stride down the sidelines for a 22-yard touchdown. Following an interception by teammate Chris Youngblood, Colbert found Tyree Young for a 41-yard catch and run to the end zone and a 14-0 lead.

“I had butterflies in warmups but after that first series I calmed down and we had a great night,” Colbert said.

A comfortable Colbert was bad news for Del City. The junior accounted for five touchdowns in the Mid-Del clash. He finished the game 13-of-20 passing for 257 yards with 3 touchdowns and one interception and led the team with 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Walker led the team in receiving with six receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown. Young had two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown and T’Aces Vick had one touchdown.

The Bombers (2-1) enjoyed one of their highest scoring games in recent memory. The 41 points scored was their highest output in nearly two years. They beat Lawton Eisenhower 47-8 in Sept. 24, 2015.

Coach Darrell Hall was pleased with his team’s consistent effort through the game.

“We really needed to play a complete game. We had a great first half against Muskogee. We played a great second half against Booker T. Washington. And tonight, we played a great game,” Hall said after the win.

After falling behind by two scores early in the game, Del City answered with a scoring drive in the second quarter. Tyus Messner helped move the Eagles into scoring position with a few big runs. Isaac Beverly later put them on the board, when he scored on eight-yard run on fourth-and-goal. The Bombers blocked the extra point to make it a 14-6 score with 7:10 in the second.

Midwest City scored again for the break. Colbert took it himself from six yards out to make it a 21-6 halftime score.

Del City looked to narrow the gap with a long drive early in the third quarter. After starting on their own 4, the Eagles pushed the ball into the red zone before stalling. On fourth down, Jerrod Wood tried to hit Beverly in the end zone, but the pass was just out of reach.

The Bombers pushed the game out of reach with three scores in the fourth. On the first play of the quarter, Colbert found Vick for a 12-yard touchdown. Colbert added his second rushing touchdown of the game with 2:57 left. Tommyon Scott also scored on a 30-yard fumble return.

Scott led the Bomber defense with 17 tackles including one for loss. Jalen Redmond had 1 ½ sacks and 10 tackles and Jacob Reed had five stops.

For Del City, Wood completed 7-of-16 passes for 56 yards and an interception. Tyus Messner had 85 yards rushing on 13 carries. Jeff Foreman led the team in receiving with 4 catches for 26 yards. Anthony Goodlow had six tackles and Kobe Higgins had an interception.

Midwest City and Del City will face challenges Friday night in the first game of district play. The Bombers hit the road to take on Lawton in a key district battle. And the Eagles are home against Altus.