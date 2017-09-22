Krispy Kreme puts Special Olympics over the top

By Maxine Wheelan

Staff Writer

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at the corner of Penn and Memorial in Oklahoma City sponsored the Special Olympics for the Police Officers and County Deputies on September 9th. Officers and Deputies from Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Yukon, Edmond, Warr Acres, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Dept. OSBI, OHP and Department of Corrections participated. They spent from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., giving away t-shirts and thanks to Krispy Kreme, for every $20 donation also a dozen glazed donuts.

They were able to have the dunk tank until 2 p.m. along with the bubble for kids. Midwest City Mayor Matt Dukes, Midwest City Officer Sgt. Anthony Lee and Tom Green of Warr Acres were the volunteers for this event.

Beth Green with the OSBI was present to fingerprint the children for safety.

Blake Reynolds a Special Olympics athlete was present with his coach, Meg Corn and Special Olympics Representative Jennifer Lightie was also present from the Office of the Special Olympics.

At 6 p.m. they had surpassed the goal and had set a new record in six years with donations well over $7,000 for the Oklahoma City Area.

The theme was “Come See Cops on Top of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts” and this is their 14th year to hold this event.

A special thanks to all these officers for giving up their Saturday to spend the day raising funds for the Special Olympics. Several retired officers were present to lend their support such as Mike McPherson and Jim Fisher. This gives many children hope for their future when they know others are out there to make their lives a little better each day. Donations can always be made to the Police Departments as this is a SPECIAL event for them each year.