Mustang ranked as 88 in Money Magazine’s Best Places to Live list

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Time Inc.’s Money Magazine released their findings of the 100 Best Places to Live in the United States naming Mustang, Oklahoma as number 88, making it the only Oklahoma city on the list.

The study, in partnership with realtor.com, chose Mustang based off the city’s “economic health, cost of living, public education, crime, ease of living and amenities,” according to Money. Data was also used regarding housing market costs a nd growth. According to Money, the greatest weight was put on economic health, cost of living factors and public school performance of every city.

Also during Money’s research, reporters studied each spot, searching for intangible factors not gathered by statistics, including interviewing residents and exploring neighborhoods.

“There is a sense of community in Mustang that’s unlike any I’ve ever experienced before,” said Melissa Helsel, City of Mustang Community Development Director. “The city truly retains a small-town feel, with big-town amenities. The job of the city staff is to preserve the quality of life in Mustang in both the large and small decisions we make every day.”

Money lists Mustang’s population as 18,549; median home price as $180,583; projected job growth as 8.5 percent; median household income as $66,714; clear days per year as 235; average commute times as 22 minutes; and high school graduation rate as 89 percent.

The top five cities on Money’s list include Fishers, Indiana as first; Allen, Texas as second; Monterey Park, California as third; Franklin, Tennessee as fourth; and Olive Brand, Mississippi as fifth.

To see the full list of Best Places to Live 2017, visit time.com/money/collection/best-places-to-live-2017.