Dunkin’Donuts, Baskin Robbins opening this fall

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Midwest City residents will soon have a new place to treat themselves any time of day or night.

Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins are opening a combination restaurant at 2301 S. Douglas Boulevard in Midwest City. The restaurant will feature full menus from both brands with a host of coffee drinks, sandwiches, ice cream, desserts and others items.

The new location is expected to open late October or early November, according to Misha Goli, franchise owner. This will be among the first combination restaurants in Oklahoma. Goli is opening another location in Moore this fall.

Goli believes the restaurant will be a good fit for Midwest City and nearby Tinker Air Force Base. The restaurant will be open 24 hours a day and can serve employees working all shifts.

“A lot of people come in here and get a cup of coffee in the morning, or an afternoon or after dinner treat,” Goli said. “I think a lot of people will appreciate it.”

Goli expects to employ about 25-30 people at the 2,450-square-foot restaurant.

Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins will be located in a recently constructed strip mall on S. Douglas Blvd. The restaurant is located on the south end of the building. Goli said construction of the strip mall was finished ahead of schedule and crews recently started on the interior space.

Goli, a second-generation franchise owner, currently has six Dunkin’ Donuts shops in the metro, including Del City. That number will soon grow to eight with the addition of the Moore and Midwest City locations.