Carl Albert volleyball tops Heritage Hall, Putnam City West

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Carl Albert’s volleyball team has been finding its rhythm lately — winning three straight at home.

The No. 15-ranked Lady Titans beat El Reno Aug. 31, and took back-to-back meetings with Heritage Hall and Putnam City West earlier this week.

On Monday night, Carl Albert beat No. 13 Heritage Hall 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-11, 25-15).

Abby Boyer had a team-high 10 kills along with 3 aces and 3 blocks against Heritage Hall. Abigail Collier had 14 assists. Marlee Hunter had 9 digs and Carmae Jones led with 6 blocks.

Carl Albert didn’t need any extra sets Tuesday to beat the Patriots as they cruised 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-21).

Jones had another big night against Putnam City West with a team high 9 aces and 6 kills. Collier again led with 11 assists. Christin Fox had 4 digs.

Carl Albert will be home again Tuesday against Shawnee.