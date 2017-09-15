Carl Albert volleyball tops Heritage Hall, Putnam City West

| | 0

By Jeff Harrison

Carl Albert’s Carmae Jones serves the ball Monday night against Heritage Hall. (Staff photo by Jeff Harrison)

Managing Editor

Carl Albert’s volleyball team has been finding its rhythm lately — winning three straight at home.

The No. 15-ranked Lady Titans beat El Reno Aug. 31, and took back-to-back meetings with Heritage Hall and Putnam City West earlier this week.
On Monday night, Carl Albert beat No. 13 Heritage Hall 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-11, 25-15).

Abby Boyer had a team-high 10 kills along with 3 aces and 3 blocks against Heritage Hall. Abigail Collier had 14 assists. Marlee Hunter had 9 digs and Carmae Jones led with 6 blocks.
Carl Albert didn’t need any extra sets Tuesday to beat the Patriots as they cruised 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-21).

Jones had another big night against Putnam City West with a team high 9 aces and 6 kills. Collier again led with 11 assists. Christin Fox had 4 digs.

Carl Albert will be home again Tuesday against Shawnee.

Posted in Midwest City Beacon Sports

Leave a Comment