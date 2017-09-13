Man allegedly uses Craigslist ad to sell methamphetamine through sexual trade

By Traci Chapman

Staff Writer

A 32-year-old Alva man has been charged in Canadian County District Court with four felony counts, including endeavoring to distribute methamphetamine.

Brandon Dale Harmon is accused of posting ads on Craigslist, attempting to sell methamphetamine through sexual trade. Arrested twice in August, investigators with Canadian County Sheriff’s office and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics first detained Harmon on Aug. 12, when the joint team set up a meeting between an undercover detective and the Alva man.

“During the sting operations, Harmon texted his location to undercover deputies he believed to be a woman he thought he had set up a drug-for-sex deal with on social media,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said. “When Harmon arrived at the meeting site, he had over three grams of methamphetamine and a handgun that was discovered to be stolen from an Edmond burglary.”

Arrested on drug and firearm possession and other felony complaints, Harmon was able to post bond and released, according to case records.

It was just 17 days later – on Aug. 29 – Harmon was once again on investigators’ radar, the sheriff said. Once again pretending to be a woman, an undercover deputy communicated with Harmon over social media, when the Alva man allegedly offered drugs for sex, West said.

“He (Harmon) told the undercover deputy he had cocaine, and he offered to give her drugs, as long as she would have sex with him and with his partner,” he said.

The men were carrying methamphetamine, cocaine, PCP and Xanax when they were arrested, the sheriff said.

Harmon now faces two cases filed against him, one Aug. 31 and a second on Sept. 12.

Prosecutors initially filed four charges against Harmon – endeavoring to distribute and conspiracy to deliver a controlled dangerous substance, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and committing a felony with a defaced firearm; the second encompasses three charges – endeavoring to distribute and unlawful possession with intent to distribute controlled danger substance and another drug possession charge.

While no hearings have been filed in either case, Harmon’s attorney on Sept. 7 filed a motion for discovery, seeking details from prosecutors of the evidence collected against her client.

The Canadian County cases are not the first felonies lodged against the Alva man.

Court records revealed a criminal felony child neglect case was filed in August 2016 in Woods County against Harmon; although the 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to that charge, that case is set for a plea on Sept. 27. No additional information about what might be expected to transpire during that hearing was available as of press time.

The second man involved in the Aug. 29 arrest was identified by investigators and through court records as Dywon Kenneth Vaughn of Enid, who was charged Sept. 12 in Canadian County District Court with two felony counts – endeavoring to distribute and unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Like Harmon, no hearings have yet been set in Vaughn’s case.