Choctaw Oktoberfest 2017 comes to an end

At the stroke of midnight, Choctaw’s 27th annual Oktoberfest came to a close late Saturday following nine straight days of festivities.

After growing to a massive size, with nearly 50,000 visitors, over the last 27 years the festival has now become consistent in providing nine days of authentic German music, food, beer and more.

“We have more variety than you’ll find at any other Oktoberfest, even Munich Germany. Most festivals have beer sponsors and they only serve their products, while I want to offer a sample of everything Germany has to offer. You will not find this many German beers at any other festival in this country,” event coordinator Mike Turek.

“We quadruple the population of Choctaw for a brief period.”

This year’s title sponsors included Old Germany, the City of Choctaw, Choctaw

Area Chamber of Commerce, TDS Telecom, Sturdi Stitches, Cox Communications and Tyler Media.