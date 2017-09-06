Mustang man arrested for alleged child pornography possession

By Traci Chapman

Contributing Writer

A National Center of Missing and Exploited Children tip led to allegations a Mustang man uploaded and traded child pornography on a social media site.

Canadian County Sheriff’s investigators on Aug. 30 arrested 46-year-old Bryan Hurst on a complaint of aggravated child pornography possession, Cpt. Adam Flowers said.

“NCMEC alerted Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation of the cybertip when they found Hurst may be living in Mustang,” Flowers said. “Since Canadian County Sheriff’s office is part of OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the case was assigned to the sheriff’s office for investigation.”

Investigators obtained a search warrant before heading to Hurst’s Mustang home, Flowers said. That warrant allowed deputies to search the house for electronic devices; Flowers said Hurst’s computers contained more than 100 still photos and videos containing child pornography, including some of newborn children being sexually abused. Investigators also allegedly found chat records and evidence Hurst was trading child pornography with others. Investigators seized several devices at Hurst’s home for additional forensic examination, Flowers said.

While Hurst admitted to having access to the social media account that triggered the NCMEC tip, Flowers said the Mustang man requested an attorney when he learned why investigators were at his residence. He was taken to Canadian County Jail, where Flowers said he remains on $100,000 bond.

According to Oklahoma State Courts Network, Hurst does not have any misdemeanor or criminal convictions in reporting counties. Prosecutors have not yet filed a case in Canadian County District Court.