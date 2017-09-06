Mustang Cub Scouts collecting stuffed animals for Houston

By Traci Chapman

Staff Reporter

While volunteers are helping to provide rescue and shelter, food and clean water to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, some of Mustang’s youngest residents are joining in the effort.

Mustang Cub Scout Pack 398 is collecting new and gently used stuffed animals for children affected by the storm, Lori Leichssenring said.

“I have a contact who lives in the Houston area – she and her husband will be working with their church to distribute items to families affected by Hurricane Harvey,” she said. “We wanted to do something to help.”

Scouts will collect those donations during their Sept. 11 meeting; the pack is asking that anyone who wants to help with the effort contact Pack Chair Holly Walker – or any Pack 398 member or parent – before that time.

That won’t end the stuffed animal drive, however, Leichssenring said. During the pack’s Sept. 25 meeting, members will again collect the soft toys, this time for distribution to area fire departments to give to children firefighters encounter during their calls, she said.

That meeting will also serve as an open house for anyone who might want to get involved in the local cub scout group, Walker said.

“We’re hoping for more families to become involved and to take part in Boy Scouts and in our pack specifically,” she said. “We are doing new and fun things all the time.”

Cub Scouts is for elementary and early intermediate-age boys, with students attending kindergarten through 5th grade eligible for membership, Walker said. The pack currently has about 35 to 40 members, she said.

Pack 398 meets at 6:30 p.m. each Monday when school is in session, at Mustang’s Lakehoma Church of Christ. The church is located at 2124 W. state Highway 152.

For more information about the stuffed animal drive or Pack 398 in general, contact Walker at 405-205-5763 or via email at pack398chair@gmail.com. For more information about the area scouting organization, see Boy Scouts of America’s Last Frontier Council website, https://www.scoutingrocks.tv/.