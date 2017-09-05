Ripley, Kuester crowned EOC Royalty

The 38th annual Miss Eastern Oklahoma County Pageant was recently hosted in the Performing Arts Center of Choctaw High School.

During the Aug. 26 event 2017 winners Jancy Jeffus and Malayna Stober passed their crowns to the 2018 title holders who will go on to compete at the state level next summer.

Micah Ripley was named Miss EOC 2018.

Ripley was also presented the Crowd Pleaser Award.

First runner-up was McKinzie Deaton followed by Abigail Chitwood, Ashlin Murray and Carli Manwell.

Manwell was named Miss Congeniality, Katlyn Skaggs won the Sloan – Bourlon Award, while Mckenzie Deaton and Ripley tied for the Fitness Award.

Miss Ripley’s Little Stars are Emily Perry and Avery Perry.

The Little Stars are young girls appearing with the Miss contestants during the competition. The Stars had a fundraiser benefitting Miss EOC 2018’s Children’s Miracle Network fund by creating craft crowns and asked the crowd to donate to each girl’s crown. Avery Perry’s creation won, and the Stars successfully raised $150 for the new Miss EOC.

Olivia Kuester was crowned Miss EOC Outstanding Teen 2018.

Kuester also secured the Fitness Teen Award.

Arriah Herrin was teen first runner-up, followed by Hunter Wyatt, Miss Congeniality Teen Brianna Hill and Blair Noblin.

Other teen awards included Crowd Pleaser Gabby Martin and a tie for the Sloan – Bourlon Teen Award between Avery Cassidy and Autumn Hudgins.

