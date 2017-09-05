Groundbreaking hosted for Nicoma Park development

Over the last year Nicoma Park has seen plenty of dirt move as landowners prepare the community for economic growth.

Lots have been cleared and plans are being made to extend water and sewer lines down the city’s entire stretch of NE 23rd Street.

The small city is now more prepared than ever to attract n ew businesses following the recent announcement of a new office mall set to be complete in early 2018.

Following an Aug. 22 groundbreaking ceremony, the Shoppes in the Park development is now officially under construction.

Located just west of J Lilly’s Boutique, the 7,440-square foot commercial building will accommodate both retail and office space.

Developers, Bobby and Verna Kolar, say they haven’t locked down any specific occupant for the future building, but expect something that will fit in well with the neighboring Jim’s Chicken and Nicoma Park’s trendy J Lilly’s Boutique.

“We have some prospects, but are still looking. It’ll be 124 feet wide and 60 feet deep, and can be customized,” said Verna Kolar.

Attracting new businesses that improve and offer something unique to the area is as important as supporting existing local businesses to the Kolars.

“Most of our contractors on this project are located right here in eastern Oklahoma County. Drew Construction, Cripple Creek Stone, Spencer Heat and Air and Baldwin Electric to name a few,” said Kolar.

Before dirt was turned in the ceremonial groundbreaking Kolar went on to thank First Security Bank and Trust, BancFirst, Sooner State Bank, Nicoma Park city officials and residents, the Choctaw Area Chamber of Commerce and the EOC Partnership.

For more information call 405-630-0394.