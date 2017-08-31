Lady Bombers softball sweeps Lawton schools

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

The Midwest City softball team enjoyed its best offensive showing this season with doubleheaders sweep against Lawton and Lawton Eisenhower.

The Lady Bombers beat Lawton 9-4 in the first game and finished with a 10-2 win against Lawton Eisenhower in the nightcap.

Ashlynn Williams and Kayla Lane each drove in two runs and Tiana Jeffries scored three times against Lawton. Midwest City also receive boost from Lawton’s shaky defense that committed seven errors.

Pitcher Lauren Bratcher was impressive in the circle. The freshman notched 11 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run on five hits.

After giving up a run in the top of the first, Midwest City answered with three in the bottom half of the inning. They later put the game away with a five-run rally in the fourth. Ashlynn Williams hit a two-run single in the inning.

Midwest City followed a similar path against Lawton Eisenhower. They gave up an early run but regained control with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Ashlynn Williams had another big game at the plate. She finished the game 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Kyara Williams was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Raegan Brown drove in three runs.

River Wilds started the game in the circle and allowed one earned run in three innings. Bratcher threw the final three frames and struck out 5 batters.

The Lady Bombers are home against Tuesday night against Edmond Santa Fe.