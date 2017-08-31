Community keeps food pantry trucking

The Mid-Del Food Pantry raised about $12,000 to buy a new delivery truck. The non-profit received money from local businesses, community groups and individuals over the past year. The Leadership Midwest City Alumni Association and Midwest City Leadership Class 2017 helped the food pantry reach the goal Monday with a donation of $1,000. Pictured from left, Jason Constable, of the Alumni Association, Mike Anderson, food pantry director, and Brittany Byers and Charles Loch, both of Leadership Midwest City Class of 2017. (Staff photo by Jeff Harrison)

By Jeff Harrison
Managing Editor

A new delivery truck has arrived.

The Mid-Del Food Pantry recently purchased a new box truck thanks to donations from across eastern Oklahoma County. Volunteers use the truck to pick up weekly donations from businesses and food drives.

Mike Anderson, director of the food pantry, said it took about a year to raise the money. The group received several large donations, but many came from individuals chipping in $50, $100 and $200. The truck and new signage cost about $12,000.

The Mid-Del Food Pantry recently received a new delivery truck. The vehicle is used by volunteers to gather weekly food donations. (Staff photo by Jeff Harrison)

“It really was a community effort and that makes it even better,” Anderson said.

The final push came Monday with a $1,000 donation from the Leadership Midwest City Alumni Association and Leadership Class of 2017. Jason Constable, vice president of the Alumni Association, and Brittany Byers and Charles Loch, of the Class of 2017, presented the money to the pantry.

Anderson said they needed a new truck for some time. The old truck was nearing the end of its life and did not have air conditioning. It also had a manual transmission, which limited who could drive it.

The new truck has both air-conditioning and an automatic transmission. It is also larger than the older truck and has an opaque roof in the box, making it easier to see when loading and unloading.

The food pantry receives weekly donations from local businesses and various food drives. Volunteers pick up donations from businesses and large individual donations. They also purchase items from the Regional Food Bank.

The Mid-Del Food Pantry is always in need of volunteers and donations. For more information, call (405) 732-3603 or visit middelfoodpantry.com.

