Companies sending supplies to Texas, donations needed

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Three area companies are teaming up to send a semi-truck full of supplies to Houston for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Wolseley Industrial, Metro Ready Mix and CM Engineering are covering the cost to transport the semi, but they are calling on the community to help gather donations. Requested supplies include baby items, such as diapers, formula and nonperishable baby food, water, pillows and blankets, toiletry items and pet food.

Supplies can be dropped off at Wolseley Industrial located at 3950 NW 3rd Street in Oklahoma City, or Metro Ready Mix located at 401 N. Sara Road in Yukon by Friday morning.

The semi will head to Houston Friday around noon.

For more information or questions, contact Shad Davidson at 405-695-1361.