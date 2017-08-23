Boy Scouts looking to add more cubs to the pack

By Traci Chapman

The smallest of Mustang’s local boy scouts are getting ready for a new year of adventure and learning – and they’re hoping to add some more cubs to the pack.

“We’re hoping for more families to become involved and to take part in Boy Scouts and in our pack specifically,” Pack 398 Chair Holly Walker said. “We are doing new and fun things all the time – like we had a Juicebox Regatta and popcorn kickoff just recently.”

Cub Scouts is for elementary and early intermediate-age boys, with students attending kindergarten through 5th grade eligible for membership, Walker said. The pack currently has about 35-40 members, she said.

Anyone hoping to take a look at the program or wishing to join Pack 398 is asked to attend an Aug. 28 open house, set for 6:30 p.m. at Lakehoma Church of Christ, located at 2124 W. state Highway 152. Pack meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at that location.

“It’s an enriching year-round program that often costs less than sports and other extracurricular activities – Scouts tries to build values and ethic in our members through the parents and leaders working with them,” Walker said. “Plus, it’s fun – many kids get to try things they’d never have the opportunity to do at home.”

For more information about Pack 398, contact Walker at 405-205-5763 or via email at pack398chair@gmail.com. For more information about scouting in general, see Boy Scouts of America’s

Last Frontier Council page, https://www.scoutingrocks.tv/.