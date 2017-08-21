Building permits on the rise

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

More people could soon be calling Midwest City home.

The Midwest City Building Department issued 19 residential permits in July, which was the highest monthly total in nearly two years. The total value of the permits is $2,909,000.

It was the best month since September 2015, when the city issued 24 residential permits valued at $4,725,892.

The majority of the residential building permits were issued for new residential duplexes in the 8900 block of Oak Valley Drive, and near Hidden Creek Family Golf Course on Leisure Drive and N. Midwest Blvd. Several of the new single family houses are planned for the east side of the city near SE 15th Street and Anderson Road.

Midwest City is on pace to beat the previous two years for residential permits. So far, the city has issued 69 residential permits valued at $10,242,284.00. In 2016, the city had a total of 86 permits worth $14,754,675. And in 2015, Midwest City approved 130 residential permits valued at $22,444,687.

Commercials permits also rose in July. The city issued one new commercial construction permit and five for remodeling and repairs. The most expensive project is a new industrial office/warehouse at 1267 N. Air Depot.

In July, the city issued a total of 106 permits valued at $4,017.226. That is an increase from the 97 permits valued at $3,440,148 in June.