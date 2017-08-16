Group looking to start rowing team for Mustang

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

A Mustang High School alum is looking to inspire other Mustang students after finding a new passion in rowing. Jason Houpt, MHS 2016 graduate, started rowing “on a whim” earlier this year and will be rowing and playing basketball for Oklahoma City University this fall.

Jason Houpt and his mother, Connie Houpt, have teamed up with others in Mustang to gauge the interest of possibly starting a Mustang rowing team when they learned Riversport Adventures OKC was seeking middle school and high school teams to compete at Lake Overholser. If a team is formed, Riversport Adventures OKC will provide boats and coaches, and at the end of the season, school teams from around the Oklahoma City area will compete against each other.

“Rowing is a fun way to get on the water and provides excellent scholarship opportunities for college-bound athletes,” said Connie Houpt. “Rowing provides competition like no other and is wonderful exercise.”

The group already has corporate sponsorship lined up, and if there is sufficient interest, they will approach officials with Mustang Public Schools to request formation of Mustang Schools’ teams.

“If you are looking for something for your middle school or high school student that’s a little different, a little more challenging, and a lot more exciting than anything they’ve ever done, get them on the water,” said Connie Houpt.

Ever since pursuing rowing, Jason Houpt has practiced with rowers from schools all across the nation, including Stanford and Princeton.

“I was really drawn to the community that rowing creates,” said Jason Houpt. “My teammates have been very supportive and helpful because they really want to see me succeed. I’d absolutely recommend rowing to anyone that wants to try it. Schools can always use more rowers and it can help you get into great schools… You really can pick it up at any age and have some fun on the water with great people.”

For more information on Jason and Connie Houpt’s efforts, visit their Facebook page “Mustang Rowing,” or call Riversport Adventures OKC at 405-552-4040 to leave your name and number and inform them you are inquiring about Mustang Rowing.