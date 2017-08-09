Fluffy Mustaches Pet Grooming finds home in Mustang

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Dogs and cats throughout Mustang have been strutting their “fluffy mustaches” following the opening of a local pet grooming business earlier this summer.

Fluffy Mustaches Pet Grooming opened in June and is located at 135 Cedar Branch Way, Suite 107.

Owner Lisa Walter was advised to add Pet Grooming to the title to prevent “men from coming in wanting their mustaches fluffed,” said Walter jokingly.

The name is a product of a light-hearted conversation between Walter and her daughter Ariel, 10, as they brainstormed names for Walter’s business. Mustache imagery fills the business, welcoming guests to the store’s fun environment.

“I want people to come in, since some people can be having a terrible day, and I want them to just laugh,” said Walter.

Fluffy Mustaches Pet Grooming is more than just a typical grooming business, as Walter’s passion for animals and making people smile is evident within moments of talking to her. Walter had a troubled upbringing growing up in foster care, relying on the love from animals to feel safe. She has taken that love and created a unique way of paying it forward by opening a grooming business that focuses on affordable care where all are welcome.

“They (pets) kept me feeling safe when I didn’t know where I was or where I was going to be going the next time,” said Walter. “I could relate as I got older that I worked better with pets because I remember them making me feel comfortable in an uncomfortable situation.”

When Walter was 15, she was adopted by a woman who was a therapist, inspiring Walter to follow in her footsteps. After pursuing her degree and beginning her career journey, Walter realized it wasn’t the field for her.

“It was too much for me and it reminded me of my childhood,” said Walter.

At that point in her life, Walter turned back to what she knew best, and that was her love for pets.

When Walter was a teenage, she worked at PetSmart learning to bathe, then eventually learning how to groom animals.

“It came to me really quickly because either you have it or you don’t,” said Walter. “You have to have attention to detail and you have to be careful.”

Walter has now been in the grooming field for 14 years working at different salons and even building a cliental through her mobile business where she would visit people’s homes to groom their pets.

Services at Fluffy Mustaches in addition to washes and cuts include ear cleaning, nail clipping, teeth brushing, conditioning treatments and much more. Service packages are offered at flat rates, with no hidden fees or additional add-on charges for selected services.

“My mission is to help the community be able to afford grooming care, and walk into a place where they are welcomed,” said Walter.

Walter said her former experience with therapy has actually come in handy at her business as clients begin to open up to her during their appointments. She understands the connections between owner and pets and has experience in grooming pets for those with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder all the way to service dogs for a variety of needs. This knowledge influenced Walter to create a salon where both pet and owner feel at ease.

Walter also offers a variety of discounts for those who serve the community, including discounts for teachers, military personnel and all forms of law enforcement such as police officers, correctional officers and working K-9 dogs.

The opening of Fluffy Mustaches was made possible by the support of the community, including Fluffy Mustaches’ neighbor, Aaron Ruiz Insurance Agency LLC. Connecting on their experiences with the foster care system, Walter said Ruiz, who is a foster parent and owner of the building, has been very supportive.

“He just went above and beyond to help me get into this place,” said Walter.

This is just one example of how great the community of Mustang has been toward Walter.

“It has all just fallen into place in Mustang,” said Walter. “This has been my dream and it finally happened.”

Walter takes appointments for both dogs and cats and appointments can be made by calling 405-885-3660.