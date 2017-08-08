Midwest City volleyball ready for competition

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Midwest City High School’s volleyball team will have a new face on the bench and a few familiar ones on the court this season.

The team welcomes a new coach in Jaszmyne Anderson. She is a recent graduate from the University of Oklahoma where she also played on their club volleyball team. While in college, Anderson coached at the middle school, high school and club levels.

Anderson plans to lean on a talented group of upperclassmen this season. The group includes seniors Kathryn Smith, Charity Fair, Paytin Howell and Kiarria Robinson and juniors Aria Watson and Jazmyne Robinson.

Smith was one of the team’s top players last year, earning all-Big 10 Conference honors. She will play in the middle as well as right side and outside hitter.

Fair and Howell are both great athletes and versatile volleyball players who will stay on the court. Kiarria Robinson will be the team’s primary setter. Thompson is a hard hitter and team leader on the court. Watson is also a leader and strong middle hitter and blocker.

Anderson said she wants to see the Lady Bombers win and grow as players. The team played in the Carl Albert summer league this summer and has been working on fundamentals and conditioning in two-a-day preseason practices.

“Summer league helped our team a lot and it allowed me to see what they bring to the table in game situation instead of just seeing them in drills,” Anderson said.

The team started preseason practices last month. They have put an emphasis on conditioning and fundamentals before working on rotations.

“We went to keep them competitive and positive and make sure our program is based on their needs,” Anderson said.

Anderson said she’s been impressed with the team’s unity, dedication and competitive nature.

“They’re just waiting for the season to start, so people can actually see they are a competitive team and willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Anderson said.

The Lady Bombers will get that chance Tuesday when they host Carl Albert in the season opener. The schools have split the last two meetings with Carl Albert winning last year.