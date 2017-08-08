Del City volleyball looking to build off strong summer

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

The Del City volleyball team hasn’t played a meaningful game this year. But new coach Terri Willey likes what she’s sees.

“This is my 31st year of coaching and I’ve never seen a group of girls that is this self-driven and this motivated,” Willey said. “They’ve had success in other sports and they want to go for that in volleyball.”

The Lady Eagles have shown that dedication through summer workouts, many of which are voluntary. During the workouts, many seniors work with younger players.

“It’s so encouraging because they (upperclassmen) inspire the younger girls,” Willey said. “They’ve been there before. They understand what it’s like.”

The team will look to a core group of seniors to lead the way. The group includes Laderia Lorne, Keiaziah Young, Kiarra McFadden and Aubriana Freeman. Freshman Kiaya Jordan and sophomore Destiny Dolph will also contribute.

“This year I want to see more fight and more winning,” Young said. “There were times last year where we’d be down 10 or 15 points and a lot of girls would just want to give up.”

Willey comes to Del City High School from Kerr Middle School where she taught and coached basketball, cross country and tennis. The majority of her coaching experience is in basketball.

“This (volleyball) is a new learning experience for me,” she said. “I know a lot of the girls from playing basketball at Kerr. But I’m not making it up; these girls awe me every single day.”

Del City opens its season Aug. 11 with the Big 10 Conference Tournament at Putnam City High School.