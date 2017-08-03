Women Arrested for Concealing Children from Father

At approx. 1240 hours today, Destiny Michelle-Kay Corsaut (23) of Chickasha and Biancia Marie Richardson (49) of Minco were taken into custody by Detectives at the Chickasha Police Department.

The two women were arrested in connection with the suspicious disappearance of Corsaut and her three daughters on July 3, 2017.

Corsaut and the three girls were found, safe and in good health, at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City on July 23, 2017. Corsaut is charged with Child Stealing and Richardson with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Child Stealing).

Both are currently being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center.

The investigation, arrest, and subsequent charges were a result of cooperation between investigators of the Chickasha Police Department, assisted by the Grady County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Chickasha Police Lieutenant Scott Weaver, the charge Child Stealing occurs when one parent conceals the whereabouts of their children from another parent.