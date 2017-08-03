Developer laying groundwork for Warren Theatre

Council approves request to begin work on storm water system and street extension

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

Site work could start this month for the Warren Theatre and Sooner Rose Shopping Center development near SE 15th Street and Sooner Road.

The developer, Sooner Investment Group, plans to construct an underground storm water system, extend Center Drive through the property and begin dirt work for the new theater. They expect to close on the property early next month and will begin work shortly after.

Warren Theatres was expected to make the site improvements under the agreement. The company is not expected to close on their portion of the property until October. Sooner Investment proposed taking over the work to keep the project on schedule.

“These are a couple of things that need to be done so we can meet the deadline for the theater to open by the end of next summer,” said Leland Clark with Sooner Investment.

Midwest City will pay Sooner Investment for the work. The cost will then be deducted from the $5 million the city is contributing to Warren Theatres. The work is estimated to cost $278,072.

As part of the retail development, Sooner Investment is working to bring another big box retailer to the shopping center. To accommodate the future retailer, Sooner Investment said they will need to expand the area for a truck turn around. The City, acting through the Midwest City Memorial Hospital Authority, contributed .29 acres of property near SE 12th Street, east of Sooner, for the truck turn around area.

City officials would not disclose which big box retailer is looking at the site.

Crews are also working to bury overhead communication and power lines along SE 15th Street. The city is paying Cox Communication $172,676 to bury overhead lines between Sooner and Crosby Blvd. The city is also paying OG&E $250,000 to bury overhead lines between Sooner and Buena Vista Dr.