New Midwest City grocery store opens Aug. 31

By Jeff Harrison

Managing Editor

WinCo Foods will open its new Midwest City store on Aug. 31, the employee-owned grocer announced.

The official opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. Employees will raise the flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance before opening for business.

The new grocery store is located at 7601 E. Reno Ave., at the site of the old Target store. The 84,000 square-foot store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will be staffed by between 180 and 200 full and part-time employees.

This will be WinCo’s second store in Oklahoma. The company opened its Moore location earlier this summer. A third metro location is under construction on 39th Expressway in northwest Oklahoma City. With this store, WinCo Foods will operate 117 stores across nine states.

“Oklahoma has proven to be a great fit for WinCo Foods, judging by the response to our Moore location,” said a company spokesperson. “The people of the greater Oklahoma City area have welcomed WinCo Foods, and our mission to combine the lowest possible prices every day with the best possible customer service, with open arms.”

According to WinCo, the new store will include the company’s trademark “Wall of Values” at the entrance, as well as a wide assortment of grocery items along with a full produce section and meat, deli, bakery and bulk foods departments.

The bulk foods department features more than 700 items with a range of organic and all-natural products. The selection includes a multitude of rice varieties, dried beans, pastas, baking ingredients, cereals, snacks, candies and pet foods. Selections in the bulk foods department can be purchased in any quantity.

The new Midwest City store has been in the works for several years. It has been slowed by development of a distribution center and acquisition of a fourth property in the Oklahoma City metro. The company built an 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Denton, Texas, which serves the north Texas and Oklahoma City metro stores. The company originally planned to use a local distributor for the Oklahoma City area stores.

WinCo Foods bought the Midwest City property for $1.87 million in October 2014. A final building plat was approved in June 2015. The company started demolishing the old Target store last November. Construction begin in January.

The company plans to develop additional commercial buildings in front of the grocery store. A timetable for the project has not been released.