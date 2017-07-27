Citizens Police Academy graduates 39th class

By Maxine Wheelan

Staff Writer

Graduation for the 39th Class of the Midwest City Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy was held on July 13 at the F.O.P. Lodge. Police Chief Brandon Clabes, Assistant Chief, Sid Porter and Instructors Lt. Ron Strecker and Lt. Darrell Miller were present to congratulate the 28 members graduating.

The classes started in April and the students had twelve weeks of instruction beginning with a tour of the Police Department. They were taken thru the duties of an officer in a homicide case aswell as learning defensive tactics. The K-9 demonstration was very enlightening and scary for some.

They were taken to the driving and gun range where they witnessed the duties of the SWAT team and were given the opportunity to take part in firing different weapons.

Many other factions of the life of a police officer were demonstrated with a first time class being presented: The Bicycle Patrol and their duties. A demonstration was held at the Charles Johnson Building, where most classes were held, and officers showed the group the training they went thru to be on the Bicycle Patrol. Several of the students were able to try out the new bikes that were donated.

One of the most impressive classes was how the taser was used. Several students volunteered to be tased. They received a certificate stating “I was Tased by the Midwest City Police Department”.

Several other classes of the life of a Policeman and the many duties they are proficient at were given over the 12 week period.

The class members were each given a shirt, the color decided by the class. During the 12 weeks they had donated some funds to be decided their distribution at a later date.

One of the members had fallen and had to have a hip replacement. It was the decision of the class that the funds be given to her to help in her expenses.

The evening was a celebration and the class had also taken up a donation and presented their Instructors, Lt’s Strecker and Miller with cases for their equipment.

Some of the Midwest City Citizens Police Academy Alumna members were present and presented a beautiful cake for the graduation. All the class members had brought food.

The next meeting of the Alumna will be August 15th, at 6:00 pm at the F.O.P. Lodge and all class members are invited to participate.

The next Citizens Police Academy Class will be in the fall beginning in September and run for 12 weeks. Applications can be picked up at the Midwest City Police Department.

Members graduating were as follows: Matthew Gokey, Esmeralda Lopez, Annette Talley, Ken Bartlett, Amber Stafford, Gara Jones, Chris and Ami Hicks, James Daniels, Virgie English, Amber Nash, Jerry Jorski, Jack Patterson, Gwene Pullen, Julia Croft, Sue Stager, Debi Phillips, Susan Figueroa, Hazel Wimberly, Phyllis and Renee Bennett, Mary Bynum, Thomas and Lyn Kruecke, Hiawatha Bouldin, Michaela Tetzlaff, Michael Roche, and Brandy Sargent.