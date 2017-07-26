MPL names new director

By Traci Chapman

Contributing Writer

On Aug. 14, Mustang Public Library will have a new director, as Julie Slupe transitions from youth services librarian to the facility’s top spot.

City Manager Tim Rooney’s announced Slupe as his pick for library director during Mustang City Council’s July 18 meeting. She was one of two internal candidates vying for the position, he said.

“We were very fortunate to have two very excellent, very qualified candidates from inside our own library, and it wasn’t easy to decide – we have a tremendous staff,” Rooney said. “But, Ms. Slupe is a great asset, and I believe she will be a great director, as well.”

Slupe succeeds long-time director Desiree Webber, who earlier this year announced she would retire effective Sept. 8. Rooney said he scheduled the Aug. 14 date for Slupe to become director so there would be overlap, allowing the new director to acclimate and transition into her new position.

While she most recently served as Mustang’s youth services librarian, Slupe served as the library’s circulation manager; before working for the city of Mustang, Slupe worked as Mustang Trails Elementary School’s media director. She earned a bachelor of arts degree – in English Education – and an Instructional Technology Master’s Degree, both from University of Central Oklahoma.

Webber has served as Mustang librarian for 15 years. In that time, the city has seen major physical expansions of the library, as well as an explosion in the number and variety of special programs offered to children, youth and adults.

In addition to her regular duties, Webber has been active in coordinating with Friends of Mustang Public Library and the Friends group has sponsored public performances of plays she has written, joint collaborations with Mustang High School’s drama department. She was named to Mustang Hall of Fame and is active in service organizations, including Mustang Rotary.