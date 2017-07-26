Diaper Run helps clinic

By Jess Kelsey

Managing Editor

Riding for a cause, the Road Riders for Jesus recently held a diaper run to benefit Mustang’s Evany Clinic.

On July 15, members of Road Riders for Jesus met at the Evany Clinic at 10:00 a.m. and dropped off four cases of diapers in a variety of sizes ranging from newborn to size 2, according to Evany Clinic Executive Director Licia Walters. From there, the group rode to Okarche raising awareness of the clinic.

This is the second year the Road Riders for Jesus has teamed up to collect donations for the clinic. These donations go directly to new or soon to be mothers who visit the clinic.

“Once our women come in and they test positive for pregnancy and decide they want to keep the baby, we do parenting classes with them,” said Walters. “Once they come to the classes, they earn what we call ‘baby bucks.’ With those ‘baby bucks’ they can purchase diapers, clothing, toiletry needs, blankets, anything you can think of.”

The Evany Clinic is nonprofit, so donations such as the ones from the Road Riders for Jesus are “very important” according to Walters.

“Since we are nonprofit, we need all the help we can get,” said Walters. “This donation is very helpful, because diapers are a number one need for any new mother.”

Walters said the clinic could always use item or monetary donations. The clinic keeps new, unused items inhouse, and any used items go to the Clothing Closet in Mustang. The two work closely making sure new mothers have access to items they may need.

For more information on the Evany Clinic, visit www.evanyclinic.org.