Armed robbery suspect apprehended after mile foot chase

Midwest City police tracked down an armed robbery suspect after a one-mile foot chase near SE 15th Street and Midwest Boulevard this afternoon.

While two motor officers were conducting special traffic emphasis at a construction zone in the 7200 block of SE 15th, a barrage of 911 calls came into the emergency operations center describing an armed robbery in progress at Wireless Solutions, 7554 SE 15th.

Both Sergeant John Shuck and Sergeant Matt Myers pulled up on the scene as three black males, one armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle, were running from the business on foot in a westerly direction.

The three suspects continued south behind the business into the residential area. One suspect, later identified as 20 year old Antonio Deshaun Johnson of Spencer, had the assault rifle and was confronted by Shuck and Myers at gunpoint. Johnson threw the rifle down and continued running through the neighborhood.

Johnson was pursued by several officers as they watched him flee into the old Glenwood housing addition which is currently maintained by Tinker Air Force Base. Oklahoma City police department and Air One, along with Tinker Security police, assisted in the search as officers maintained the square mile perimeter.

Witnesses at businesses along S. Douglas Boulevard saw Johnson emerge from the wooded area and run across SE 15th in the 9100 block, over a mile east from the original robbery. Major Bob Cornelison, Lieutenant Laura Henry, Oklahoma City police officer Dustin Fulton, and Investigator Frank Valley arrested Johnson behind the Harvest Life church without incident. Johnson was not armed at the time of his arrest.

Witnesses from the Wireless Solutions, who actually struggled with at least one of the suspects, were brought to the scene where they positively identified Johnson as one of the suspects who just committed the armed robbery. During the incident, the suspects took cell phones and other property. The weapon Johnson had during the robbery was found, along with two cell phones, in a field south of the business. It appears the rifle is a BB gun.

The other two suspects reportedly fled the scene in black Chevy impala southbound on S. Midwest Boulevard. During the event, businesses in the area were notified for precautionary purposes.

“This was a brazen act and we are grateful several people called 911 to report it. Fortunately, our officers were close, no one was injured and it ended peacefully,” Chief Brandon Clabes said.

Johnson will be charged with Robbery in the First Degree and is currently being held at the Midwest City police department. If anyone has information to the identity of the other two suspects, please contact the Midwest City police department at 739-1306.