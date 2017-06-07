Starbucks coming to Mustang

By Traci Chapman

Contributing Writer

It looks like a Starbucks could be on the horizon for Mustang.

The company is looking at the old Los Vaqueros building, located at 132 E. state Highway 152.

“They plan to tear down the old Los Vaqueros building and erect a new structure,” City Manager Tim Rooney said.

The company is in the process of obtaining its building permit for the site; it has submitted early layouts to Mustang Community Development Department, but have not yet finalized those details.

Waylon Longino, who is handling construction for the site, said he was not yet ready to comment on the project, as it is not yet finalized. Starbucks’ corporate communications department echoed that sentiment, saying the company would be ready to make some kind of definitive announcement in the “next couple of weeks.”

Starbucks opened its first location in 1971 in Seattle. Since that time, the company has grown to more than 24,000 stores in 70 countries, officials said. There are about 17 locations in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, including one in Yukon.