Midwest City man charged with possession of child pornography

A Midwest City man faces six felony charges after an undercover investigation revealed he was in possession of and distributing child pornography, according to the State Attorney General’s Office.



Gerald Prindle, 39, is charged with four counts of distributing child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography and one count of violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, all felonies.

An undercover investigation by an agent with the Attorney General’s Office, who is also a member of The Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, revealed Prindle had files available over the internet for sharing containing child pornography. The agent began communicating with Prindle online regarding child pornography, when he allegedly began sharing images and videos with the agent.

On May 5, agents with the Attorney General’s Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Midwest City Police Department served a search warrant on Prindle’s residence, discovering a cellphone with explicit images and videos of minors.

Attorney General Hunter commended the work of the agents and law enforcement agencies that investigated the case.

“I appreciate the work by the agents within the Attorney General’s Office and the other members of the Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their hard work and dedication,” Attorney General Hunter said. “The law enforcement personnel who go to work every day on this task force are helping to protect children, who are some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

If convicted, Prindle faces prison time and fines.

The Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force includes more than 80 partner agencies from around the state. Members of the task force are specially trained to investigate the exploitation of children through the use of technology. Reports of this type of crime should be directed to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline at 1-800-843-5678, or local law enforcement.