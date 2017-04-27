Midwest City High School student arrested with loaded gun at school

A 16-year-old student at Midwest City High School was arrested this morning for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.

About 8:15 a.m., students notified school staff that another student had a gun on campus. A school resource officer searched the student’s backpack and found a 9mm Smith and Wesson. The gun was reported stolen in The Village in October 2016.

Police arrested the teen for possession of a weapon on school property, and possession of stolen property. The juvenile was transported the juvenile to the Midwest City jail for processing, and later to the Oklahoma County Juvenile Bureau.

School officials said the student has been expelled from Midwest City High School.

Police Chief Brandon Clabes commended students for reporting the incident, and school staff for their swift action.

“This is a great opportunity to preach that if you see something, say something,” Clabes said. “And that’s not just in a school setting. We encourage people to report things no matter how trivial it might seem. This was a success story because everyone did the right thing and no one put anyone in harm’s way.”

Police would not release the identity of the juvenile.

Mid-Del Schools issued the following notice to parents:

“This morning, a student was suspected of having a weapon at school. The student was searched and a loaded gun was discovered. The student was taken into police custody and will not be returning to Midwest City High School. We applaud our students and staff for their awareness and quick communication in this matter. Your child’s safety is our priority.