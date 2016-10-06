City hires new police chief

The City of Mustang is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Robert Groseclose as the

next police chief for the City of Mustang.

Mr. Groseclose began his law enforcement career as a police officer in forest park. After his time in forest park, Mr. Groseclose worked for the city of Spencer for 14 years, before departing in 2009 as a patrol lieutenant. He then was employed as a chief deputy/jail administrator/PIO with the Logan county sheriff’s office. In 2012, Mr. Groseclose was named a chief of police for the City of Nicoma park before accepting the director of security for the SSM Health Network of Hospitals (St. Anthony hospital). Mr. Groseclose has over 22 years of law enforcement experience.

Mr. Groseclose has earned an advanced peace officer certification from the council on law enforcement and training, is a graduate of the FBI’s command college, and has completed over 2,000 hours of continuing education as firearms instructor, FBI supervisor, command and executive leadership institutes. He is a member of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police, FBI law enforcement executive development

association, and the international association of chiefs of police. Mr. Groseclose possesses an associate’s degree in police science and bachelor’s degree in emergency responder’s administration.

Mr. Groseclose is looking forward to his time in Mustang.

“My philosophy throughout my career has been to always put the community first. I am excited and cannot wait to be part of Mustang.”

“Mr. Groseclose will contribute significantly toward the growth and evolution of the Mustang Police Department. “I am both pleased and excited to have Robert joining our leadership team,” said Mustang City Manager Timothy Rooney.

Mr. Groseclose is married to his wife Rachel and is a proud dad to son, Seth and daughter, Callie. Mr. Groseclose will begin his duties as chief of police on Monday, October 31st. There will be a brief reception welcoming Chief Groseclose prior to the city council meeting on Tuesday, November 1st. at that meeting, Chief Groseclose will officially be sworn in as Mustang’s police chief.