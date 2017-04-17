Major Leaguer pitches in at Children’s Center

The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Bethany, Oklahoma, recently announced that J.T. Realmuto, catcher for the Miami Marlins, will serve as a member of the Hospital’s inaugural honorary board. Realmuto will be part of a public relations and marketing campaign for the hospital, including public service announcements, speaking engagements, and social media outreach.

Realmuto, a Midwest City, Oklahoma native and graduate of Carl Albert High School, became engaged with The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in 2016.

“J.T. immediately connected with the patients. He was so genuine,” said Melissa Richey, director of communications and marketing at the Hospital. “To see a patient who had barely spoke in three months, open up to J.T. during a thirty minute conversation is powerful. Everyone in the room felt it. That’s when we knew J.T. had to be a part of our team.”

Realmuto says the children have done more for him than he could ever imagine, “Getting to spend time with these children has been a huge blessing for me. I hope that everyone is ble

ssed with the same opportunity to learn from them as I have.”

Other honorary board members include: Kelli O’Hara, Tony Award winning Broadway actress; Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Football Offensive Coordinator, along with his wife, Caitlin; Michael Fulmer, pitcher for the Detroit Tigers and the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, and his wife, Kelsey.

The honorary board members will serve as ambassadors for The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, as well as support the Hospital’s fundraising efforts through personal and community influence.