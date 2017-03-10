Local graduation rates among state’s best

Statewide numbers remain steady despite ongoing budgetary challenges

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is celebrating recently released numbers showing the state’s high school graduation rates beat the national average despite constant budget struggles, and among the state’s best performing are the districts of eastern Oklahoma County.

Oklahoma’s high school graduation rate remained steady at 83 percent at the end of the 2014-2015 school year, keeping pace with national graduation rates of 82 percent in 2014 and 83 percent in 2015.

“I am encouraged that Oklahoma’s graduation rates are keeping pace with national rates despite widespread budget cuts and the teacher shortage,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “This is a testament to the hard work of our students as well as our teachers, administrators and support staff in public schools across the state.”

While the state’s graduation rates kept pace with the nation, local eastern Oklahoma County schools were among the highest achievers in Oklahoma.

According to the OSDE Office of Accountability, Choctaw-Nicoma Park, Harrah, Jones and Luther all had over a 90 percent graduation rate in 2014-15.

The Choctaw-Nicoma Park district and Luther school district each had a 91 percent graduation rate, Harrah Schools had a 92 percent graduation rate, while Jones reported a rate of 94 percent.

The overall graduation rates for Oklahoma’s 10 largest school districts also remained steady.

Mid-Del, one of the state’s largest districts, had a graduation rate of 90 percent. Out of the largest school districts only Edmond and Union had a better graduation rate than Mid-Del.

Graduation rates are calculated based on a four-year adjusted cohort as required by the U.S. Department of Education. The cohort follows students from the time they enter as freshmen to graduation, calculating the percentage of students who graduate within the traditional four years.

While all states utilize the same graduation cohort, graduation requirements can vary widely by state. In Oklahoma, all students who receive a high school diploma are expected to pass a college preparatory and work ready curriculum aligned with Oklahoma college admission course requirements. After changes last year resulting from the passage of House Bill 3218, students are no longer required to pass four of seven End-of-Instruction (EOI) exams to graduate.