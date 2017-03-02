Mustang to become chocolate city

The 11th Annual Friends of the Mustang Library Chocolate Festival will be held Friday, March 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mustang Town Center. An array of chocolate tr

eats will be on hand for people to taste or to purchase as gifts. Tickets are $8 for eight tastes.

“Businesses, civic groups and individuals who are interested in having a table at the festival should contact me as soon as possible,” said event chair Nancy Keiser. “It is a fun community event that benefits the Mustang Public Library. Ticket prices are only $8.00 for eight tastes.”

The Chocolate Festival will be held in the banquet halls at the Mustang Town Center, located at 1201 N. Mustang Road. Last year’s festival featured chocolate-covered bacon, chocolate torts, cupcakes, cheese cakes, brownies, cakes, cookies, and all types of candies. This year’s festival will also provide sugar-free and gluten-free selections.

Those interested in participating in the Chocolate Festival as a table sponsor may contact event chair Nancy Keiser at 405-850-8671 or mustangchocolatefest@gmail.com. Tables are available at no charge and the Friends of the Library will provide the table cloths.

“Awards will be given for Most Unique Chocolate, Best Tasting Chocolate and Best Decorated Table,” Keiser said. “Winners are chosen by popular vote and announced before the end of the evening.”

“There will also be a silent auction with all kinds of great items on which to bid,” she said. “Customers can use a credit or debit card to purchase items at the silent auction or to buy their Chocolate Festival tickets. Tickets are on sale now at the Mustang Library.”

Proceeds from the Chocolate Festival will be used to help support the Summer Reading Program at the Library. The Friends of the Library support a Summer Arts Series that is held every Thursday afternoon during June and July. The Summer Arts Series presents artistic programs such as The Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, Cimarron Opera, storytellers, Native American dancers and more. The Friends also support educational programs during the summer paying for the presenters and supplies so that all children may attend without concern of costs involved. All Library events and classes are free to the public.

“It is important to keep our young people reading through the summer break,” Keiser said. “The community can come and enjoy a fun Chocolate Festival and support summer reading program at the Mustang Public Library.”

Tickets are available for purchase at the Mustang Library during regular hours of operation, which are Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The library is located in the Town Center Complex at 1201 N. Mustang Road. For more information, call 405-376-2226 or visit the website for hours of operation at www.mustanglibrary.org.