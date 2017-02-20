ODOT hosting public meeting on I-40 widening project

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, to present information on a future project to widen I-40 from Douglas Blvd. near Midwest City to the I-240 junction.

The meeting will take place at the Heartland Retreat Center, 4910 S. Anderson Rd. in Oklahoma City.

I-40 will be reconstructed and widened to six lanes in this area to accommodate current and future traffic demand as well as address safety and congestion issues. The project also will increase the height of bridges at Post Rd., Westminster Rd. and Anderson Rd. to provide better clearance for truck traffic along the corridor.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the proposed project and how it connects to other projects already planned along the I-40 corridor. Construction is tentatively scheduled for FFY 2020.

Meeting attendees will be able to view the proposed plan, speak with engineers and planners and give input on the proposed improvements and their impact on social, economic and environmental impacts to the area.

More information will be available after the meeting at https://ok.gov/odot/Programs_and_Projects/Public_Meetings_and_Hearings/index.html

Those who would like to attend this meeting but find it difficult due to disability, architectural barrier or other special needs may contact Frank Roesler III, Public Involvement Officer, at 405-521-2350 or email him at publicmeetings@odot.org. For more information, visit www.odot.org/publicmeetings.